Solarisbank, Samsung Electronics, and Visa partner to launch Samsung Pay in Germany

After successful registration for Samsung Pay, the user receives a virtual Visa debit card that can be linked to almost any German bank account. This is the first time that Visa is enabling this service in Europe. To connect Samsung Pay to a personal bank account, Solarisbank uses a KYC process which does not require a video identification or branch visit. Samsung Pay also includes Solarisbank’s new instalment product Splitpay. Purchases over EUR 100 can be converted into instalments and paid over a period of up to 24 months.

The actual purchasing process is as follows: with a swipe over the lock or start screen of the smartphone, users can access Samsung Pay directly. The encrypted payment information is then securely transmitted to the card reader via NFC and the payment is settled, according to the official press release.