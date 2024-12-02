Solarisbank partners with fina





The new solution will give partners access to securities brokerage services over a single API.

With this approach Solarisbank extends the existing product portfolio and delivers an all-in-one solution for its partners to participate in the German brokerage market. Therefore, Solarisbank provides a license umbrella, allowing partners to perform investment brokerage as tied agents of Solarisbank.

The product will allow access to on-exchange and off-exchange trading and in the initial phase it will be possible to trade stocks, ETFs, and funds. It will be also possible to set up ETF savings plans.