Solarisbank migrates systems to AWS cloud

The migration from the on-premise datacentre to the AWS cloud was conducted within one year and completed in November 2020. Solarisbank will be combining the product range within its German banking license with an API-based banking infrastructure.

As part of the strategy of going all-in with AWS and creating a cloud fluent organisation, Solarisbank supports the entire tech team to educate themselves further and get certified by AWS. That is why, Solarisbank also became an AWS Advanced Technology Partner. The status establishes Solarisbank as a designated provider in the tech community and opens opportunities for strategic partnerships within the AWS partner network.

Representatives from Solarisbank state that by migrating their infrastructure to AWS, the bank hopes to be able to create a more compelling banking experiences for their partners and expand further into Europe. This partnership could also make them nimbler in their product development.