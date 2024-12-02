Solarisbank launches in France, Italy, and Spain

In addition to covering the entire European Economic Area (EEA) via passporting, this step now provides Solarisbank’s partners uninhibited access to the local financial ecosystems of Europe’s four largest markets.

Solarisbank drives the emerging trend of embedded finance by enabling global brands like Samsung as well as fast-growing fintechs like Vivid Money to offer state-of-the-art financial services in the European market. According to research conducted by Solarisbank in cooperation with the Handelsblatt Research Institute in April 2021, the potential for embedded finance and thus Banking-as-a-Service is noteworthy.

In Europe alone, nearly 500 million bank accounts are up for grabs in the next few years. Lightyear Capital estimates that the global market for embedded finance will grow from around EUR 22.5 billion at present to around EUR 230 billion by 2025.