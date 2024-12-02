Solarisbank launches Futura to tackle fintech gender gap

Behind the brand is a company women's network dedicated to closing the gender gap in the fintech industry. The initiative is part of Solarisbank's holistic NPB (Nature, People, Business) framework, the company’s own take on ESG. Following Futura’s vision of powerful women shaping the future of fintech, the network aims to boost representation within Solarisbank to at least 30 percent women at all levels by 2024.

After Futura was founded at the beginning of 2022, the network has been very active behind the scenes, launching several projects. Futura's work focuses on organising events — from discussion panels, to training events and empowerment days — where women considering a career in fintech can hear from, learn, and network with women already working in the field.

Naturally, the network also has an inward effect. One of the measures is to make the recruitment process at Solarisbank more inclusive by adapting the language and asking recruitment agencies to reach a minimum quota of female applicants. Furthermore, Futura organises workshops to raise awareness of the issue among the leadership team, as well as training programmes for women and a Futura allies group for men who want to support the network.