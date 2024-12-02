Solarisbank cooperates with viafintech

Solarisbank provides companies and fintechs with a legally compliant integration of financial services into their product offerings via APIs. With viafintech, many of Solarisbank's partners will be able to offer their customers over 20,000 acceptance points for cash deposits and withdrawals across Europe.

The technical integration of the service has been completed and tested, meaning that existing and future partners of Solarisbank can be connected immediately. Users must only integrate endpoints and design the front end of the feature. According to a viafintech representative, their network of retailers in Europe will be able to facilitate the daily handling of cash for more companies and their end customers. A Solarisbank representative added that they expect customer-focused solutions that facilitate daily operations easier.