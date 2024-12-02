solarisBank chooses SIA to roll out new contactless payment cards

With this agreement, SIA’s technology platform will manage the processing of transactions made using payment cards issued by solarisBank for its clients.

The infrastructure, supporting the launch of new NFC debit cards, will include an advanced service for the prevention and management of fraud, disputes and chargebacks. Among the innovative functions, there is also the 3-D Secure authentication tool for all online transactions and soon the possibility for the owner to manage the configuration of his or her cards in a simple manner via Internet.

SIA will also shortly make available to solarisBank more products and services like payment cards in other currencies and issuing in various countries.