Solaris SE partners with Salt Security





Following this announcement, Solaris SE will deploy Salt Security’s API Security Platform in order to secure the company’s expanding API ecosystem. Solaris’ technology was developed in order to enable businesses to securely and efficiently provide optimise financial experience to their clients through their smart APIs.

Throughout this partnership, Salt’s AI-driven platform provides Solaris with an API security service that is expected to optimise the company’s API discovery capabilities. In addition, it will also streamline posture governance mechanisms and thread protection from multiple API-related attacks.







More information on the announcement

By using the Salt platform, Solaris will be given the possibility to continuously discover all APIs within its ecosystem in order to maintain a complete, secure, and accurate API inventory. Salt Security will also provide Solaris with a suite of comprehensive dashboards that are required to maintain robust visibility into their API infrastructure. This process is expected to illustrate where security risks and posture gaps may persist, identify possible behavioral anomalies and potential attack activity, as well as streamline the overall procedure of API documentation in order to make more informed decisions on API usage.

Both Solaris SE and Salt Security will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

As an Embedded Finance platform, Solaris SE relies on APIs in order to serve its clients and partners, as well as stay compliant and up-to-date with any applicable laws. By ensuring that it has comprehensive visibility into all API-related activities, the company will focus on customer’s personal and business information, while also sustaining its core business operations and offerings.

Salt will also provide the company with the mechanisms required to maintain clarity when securing its APIs, all within a single, secure, and user-friendly interface. The partnership is expected to also strengthen Solaris SE's visibility into its ecosystem and optimise posture so that the company can continue to deliver improved digital solutions and contribute to the development of the overall financial landscape.



