Solar Analytics is an Australian greentech startup that provides performance monitoring and fault diagnosis for rooftop solar photovoltaic power systems. The company has recently soft-launched its Integrated+ monitoring system, which leverages data obtained through the Consumer Data Right (CDR). Through the CDR, users can ask for their data to be securely transferred to an accredited provider, which allows them to investigate, compare and access services more easily.

According to Solar Analytics officials cited by solarquotes.com.au, the Integrated+ solar and consumption monitoring system is available to customers on a standard Solar Analytics subscription, and it pulls its data from retail meters installed across the National Electricity Market (NEM). They also revealed that the system works without additional consumption metering. Specifically, the system's creators highlighted a potential for savings, as users relying on Integrated+ will no longer have to buy and install inverter consumption metering hardware.

In essence, the Integrated+ system aims to democratise access to data, giving users easier access to their consumption information without investing in additional hardware. With this product, Solar Analytics echoes some of the main principles of Open Banking and Open Finance and applies them to energy data.

The system has already been trialled in Victoria, and some of its primary features include collecting data with five-minute granularity on 75% of sites, as well as compatibility with sites using Goodwe, GE, Fronius, Sungrow, or LG inverters.

The importance of the CDR

According to accc.gov.au, the Consumer Data Right allows consumers to safely share the data that businesses hold about them. It can help consumers to compare products and services to find offers that best match their needs. At the time of writing, the CDR applies to Australia’s big three retailers, which cover 65% of energy customers in Australia according to solarquotes.com.au.

In the context of this product launch, Solar Analytics would not have access to any retail meter data without the CDR. However, to create Integrated+, Solar Analytics had to obtain CDR accreditation, which focuses on the privacy and security of customer data.

It’s also worth pointing out that CDR has its limitations, particularly when it comes to installers. Solar data is available to solar owners but not to installers because installers are third parties and are required to obtain CDR accreditation. Furthermore, retail meters currently only provide data once a day, which means that consumption data is historical and a day behind.