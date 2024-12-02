Sohar International expands its services' portfolio





The bank launched an ecosystem of financial and non-financial services through its mobile banking apps, aiming to complement customers’ lifestyles by enabling additional solutions. Sohar International’s main objective is to provide its clients with efficiency, agility, and innovation, while also aligning with Oman’s digitisation goals, Oman Vision 2040.











Additional services’ features

With the integration of these additional services within the Sohar International Mobile Banking app, the initial phase of the app’s launch has categorised the services into distinct sections, such as My Life and My Goals. By leveraging these new integrations to convert its current apps into one platform, the Sohar International Mobile Banking app provides additional options allowing customers to book plane tickets, make hotel reservations, and purchase gift vouchers, among others.



Through the categorisation under My Travel, My Bills, and My Entertainment, Sohar International aims to offer customers seamless financial management. Some of the categories’ features include:



My Travel provides a convenient solution for customers to book flights using their cards, as well as access to holiday packages;

My Bills allows clients to top-up their international mobile with approximately 80 international mobile operators;

My Entertainment enables users to purchase gift cards from more than 500 brands globally, as well as book 300 leisure activities available in 80 cities.

According to the bank’s officials, the launch of the new platform comes as a response to their commitment to provide an ecosystem that caters to a wider range of customers, while also offering their users more services that go beyond banking. Sohar International plans to introduce additional services to meet the evolving needs of the markets.





Other developments from Sohar International