Sogexia rolls out new online banking service

The solution comprises an online web and mobile account to load and withdraw money, process bank transfers and receive direct debits, up to 4 MasterCard cards with an optional travel insurance to make payments and withdraw money at ATMs alongside a wide range of additional services giving a better control over its money.

The account opening can be carried out online in less than 5 minutes. The account is then limited in use and can be extended by uploading a copy of an ID document and a proof of residency.

Unlike a traditional bank account, the Sogexia payment account does not offer overdraft nor cheques and works in real-time. Bank transfers are credited as soon as they are received without any additional value day, payments are visible immediately in the transaction history and transfers between two Sogexia accounts are instantaneous. Furthermore, notifications are sent via SMS and e-mail for each past and future transaction (e.g. an upcoming direct debit).

Additionally, a spend management module makes it easier to understand where one’s money goes by displaying in the blink of an eye the account balance, the incomes and outcomes, and categorizes each transaction automatically.

For businesses, the account simplifies their accounting. They can take a picture of a claim, upload it to the account and link it to the corresponding transaction. These data can then be exported for an automated integration into any accounting system.