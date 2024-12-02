SoftBank partners with Deutsche Telekom AG

Under the strategic partnership between the two companies, SoftBank’s more than 300 portfolio companies gain access to an additional, approximately 240 million DT customers across Europe and the US, providing these portfolio companies the ability to scale. DT will benefit from ARPU increase, churn reduction and JV participation.

DT will exercise a portion of its call options that were granted by SoftBank in connection with their June 2020 agreement. DT will acquire approximately 45 million T-Mobile US shares from SoftBank in exchange for issuing 225 million new DT shares to SoftBank from its authorised capital. In a subsequent step, DT envisages exercising call options to acquire another approximately 20 million TMUS shares from SoftBank by re-investing USD 2.4 billion of expected disposal proceeds from the announced sale of T-Mobile Netherlands.

As a result of these transactions – the equity share swap and the re-investment of proceeds – SoftBank will become a 4.5% shareholder in DT and retain a 3.3% equity stake in TMUS, which could increase to 6.9% through True-Up Shares, if TMUS stock price were to hit certain milestones.