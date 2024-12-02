SoftBank launches minorities startup fund





The decision comes as a respond to the protests over the death of George Floyd. The fund, named ‘Opportunity Growth Fund’ was announced on Twitter by SoftBank's CEO Masayoshi Son. It will initially start with USD 100 million, meaning that there is scope for SoftBank (or other limited partners) to add more over time, according to BBC.

SoftBank also runs the USD 100 billion Vision Fund which invests in startups around the world. Also, Bank of America said announced that it would donate USD 1 billion over the next four years to community programmes and small businesses to help address economic and racial inequality.