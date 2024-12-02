SoftBank-backed Frete.com receives USD 200 mln funding

The group brings together three different solutions for the transport and logistics market: FreteBras, a freight platform, a fintech that is focused on payment and credit transactions, FretePago, and CargoX, a company that offers digitalisation to truck drivers and carriers.

The company raised more than USD 390 million in investments from organisations such as SoftBank Latin America Fund, Tencent, Valor Capital, LightRock, BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, Farallon Capital, and Inter-American Development Bank (BID Invest). BofA Securities acted as an advisor in the context of the investment round.

With the capital, Frete.com aims to invest in product development and technology to improve the match between cargo and trucks, increase safety, reduce paperwork, and make the ecosystem more sustainable.