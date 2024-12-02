The two-year deal, which focuses on personal loans, represents SoFi’s largest such agreement to date. Blue Owl Capital, an asset manager overseeing more than USD 250 billion in assets, will support loan originations through SoFi’s platform.

SoFi’s Loan Platform Business facilitates loan origination by referring pre-qualified borrowers to lending partners and processing loans on behalf of third parties. The agreement with Blue Owl reflects increasing demand for personal loans from both borrowers and debt investors, aligning with SoFi’s efforts to diversify revenue sources through fee-based services rather than capital-intensive lending.

Loan origination and revenue model

Under the terms of the agreement, SoFi will earn fee income for originating loans while retaining servicing rights. The company’s loan platform generated USD 2.1 billion in originations in 2024, demonstrating steady growth in this segment. The partnership with Blue Owl is expected to further expand SoFi’s loan facilitation capabilities.

A representative from SoFi noted that the agreement is the largest commitment the company has secured for its Loan Platform Business, doubling the size of its first commitment. The representative also emphasised that the deal supports SoFi’s strategy to scale its operations while focusing on fee-based revenue generation.

Officials from Blue Owl Capital stated that the firm views the partnership as an opportunity to support increasing consumer demand for loans. They added that SoFi’s expansion in credit access aligns with Blue Owl’s approach to strategic lending.

In March 2025, SoFi closed a USD 697.6 million securitisation of loan platform business volume. The notes were secured by a pool of personal loans originated by SoFi Bank, and the transaction was a co-contributor securitisation with collateral consisting primarily of loans previously placed with loan platform business partners.

This securitisation was the first of new collateral in SoFi’s consumer loan programme (SCLP) since 2021 using collateral originated in the loan platform business.