SocietyOne launches transaction and savings accounts through Westpac's BaaS





SocietyOne is Westpac's second partner to launch products through its BaaS platform with two new additions to its product offering: the 'SpendOne' transaction account and 'SaveOne' savings account.

These new products form part of SocietyOne's innovation designed to help Australians create better daily financial habits and connection with the brand beyond their credit needs.

SpendOne is an everyday transaction account, launching with zero account keeping or transaction fees. It has a round-up feature that allows customers to nominate an amount to round up everyday transactions to, with the round-up amount automatically going to their SaveOne account.

The SpendOne account comes with features like a debit card to tap or swipe in-store and shop online and the ability to transfer money between their accounts, make fast payments, and withdraw cash from ATMs.

SpendOne and SaveOne will be available to all eligible Australians over 18 years old, with current SocietyOne customers being the focus of the initial launch.