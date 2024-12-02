Société Générale taps xyt's TCA platform for Execution Analytics





big xyt’s analytics platform, transforming TCA with data science, provides Société Générale Luxembourg with innovation in smart data analytics targeting reduced transaction costs, as mentioned in the official press release.

Leveraging big xyt’s view of the marketplace allows Société Générale Luxembourg to measure and benchmark. Recently, Société Générale issued EUR 40 million worth of covered bonds as security tokens, which were then settled in the central bank’s blockchain-based digital euros.