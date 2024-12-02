Société Générale, Surecomp to accelerate digital trade transformation

The update will go live across four countries in Asia. IMEX consists of an online, real-time processing and decision support system that handles the full range of trade finance instruments. The France-based bank has been partnering with Surecomp in Europe to boost digitised trade finance to improve customer service and transaction growth.

The decision to roll-out IMEX across its Asian branches was initially taken following an in-depth market review and marks the beginning of a journey to a cloud-based open architecture, with communication to other systems through a layer of extensive API connections. Following the success of this latest project, the group will be further expanding its partnership with Surecomp to India and other possible branches and subsidiaries, according to the press release.

Surecomp offers trade finance solutions for banks and corporations. The company provides a digital portfolio of cloud and on-premises trade finance, supply chain finance, and treasury solutions, streamlining the transaction lifecycle to enhance operational efficiency and ensure compliance.



