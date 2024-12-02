Societe Generale partners Kyriba to launch treasury management solution





This solution will include payment automation and fraud management functionalities and will be dedicated to the bank’s corporate clients and their subsidiaries. Hosted in the cloud, this solution will be based on Kyriba’s platform and distributed by Societe Generale.

Kyriba and Societe Generale will be offering functionalities including real-time monitoring of treasury positions and provisional management of liquidity flows, payment automation (remittances), banking delegation and mandate management, fraud management and multi-bank connectivity and ERP, payment validation workflow management.