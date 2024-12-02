Société Générale, La Banque Postale expand operations of Transactis

Since the payment card processing partnership that enabled the banks to achieve savings in unit-transaction costs between 2008 and 2015, and the inclusion of Crédit du Nord in their shared system, Transactis handles 22% of payment cards and card transactions in France.

Société Générale and La Banque Postale have chosen to work with Sopra Banking Software, a developer of payment applications in Europe and a partner of both Société Générale and La Banque Postale, using its enterprise software solution Sopra Banking Platform for Payments.

This partnership will combine the know-how of two banks and one software developer, to meet three objectives: build a shared IT management platform to address new needs on the market, such as instant payments and mobile banking, pool transaction costs for all payments from 2018 based on a model similar to that of card transactions, offer the platform’s services on the European market.