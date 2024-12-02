Société Générale funds TagPay to assist business growth

Tagattitude is a French fintech company specialised in bringing financial services to the unbanked, directly on their mobile phones. The partnership with Société Générale enables TagPay, with its Core Banking System built around the mobile phone, to increase its global presence.

The partnership also marks the fact that Tagattitude is changing its name to TagPay.

Societe Generale is a large European financial services group. Based on a diversified universal banking model, the Group combines financial solidity with a strategy of sustainable growth, and aims to be the reference for relationship banking, recognised on its markets, close to clients, chosen for the quality and commitment of its teams.