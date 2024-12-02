Société Générale becomes a liquidity provider for FXSpotStream's clients





FXSpotStream provides a multi-bank foreign exchange (forex) aggregation service for spot FX trading. The platform operates as a bank-owned consortium that provides the infrastructure to facilitate the route of trades from clients to liquidity providers.

Following the partnership with Société Générale, clients now have access to another liquidity provider, with the French bank joining the likes of BofA, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank AG, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.

Société Générale is the second new liquidity provider added to FXSpotStream’s price streaming Service in 2020, after Barclays’ liquidity went live on the platform in February 2020.