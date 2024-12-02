Snowdrop Solutions, Visa extend partnership across Asia Pacific

Via this initiative, the companies aim to enable millions of consumers to better see and understand where they spend their money. Snowdrop Solutions and Visa will work together to distribute Snowdrop’s technologies and services to Visa’s existing banking customers in order to meet the accelerating demand for new customer-centric banking services across the region.

By leveraging Snowdrop’s Merchant Reconciliation System (or MRS), along with Google Maps Platform, banks can turn confusing transactions into clear merchant names and display on a map with a logo where the transaction actually took place. The combination of Google Maps Platform, Snowdrop and Visa’s expertise and reach will accelerate the adoption of other location-enriched banking services such as reward programmes, onboarding, and fraud detection throughout the dynamic region. Moreover, in order to work, MRS relies on information in a payment processing message and therefore does not require the bank to track the location of the consumer’s phone.