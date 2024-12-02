



Following this announcement, Snowdrop Solutions is now extending its services in the region of Thailand, aiming to provide Thai users with access to secure and advanced financial management capabilities through enriched transaction data.

By integrating Snowdrop Solutions' API into the BigPay platform, the banking experience for Thai users will be improved by addressing key challenges in tracking and understanding spending habits. Snowdrop’s transaction enrichment API, the MRS API, was developed in order to provide clients with clearer insights into their finances, simplifying money management, and enhancing the overall user experience. This integration demonstrates BigPay’s commitment to improving the manner in which Thai consumers manage their financial lives.











More information on the Snowdrop Solutions x BigPay partnership

Throughout this strategic deal, Snowdrop’s advanced technology will provide clear, accurate merchant names and logos, which will enable users to easily track where their money is spent. This detailed transaction overview meets Thai consumers' growing demand for convenience, transparency, and overall more user-friendly financial tools.

At the same time, BigPay will be able to address multiple difficulties and issues that customers face by incorporating Snowdrop’s transaction enrichment solution, which was designed to provide detailed and easily comprehensible transaction information. This approach not only helps users better understand their spending but also provides rich financial insights while allowing them to make informed financial decisions as well.

Included in the key benefits of the Snowdrop and BigPay Thailand collaboration are an intuitive user experience, support for digital payment adoption (the deal aligns with the Thai government's push for a cashless society and the overall rise of mobile banking and e-wallets), as well as improved financial management and personalised financial tools.



