Snowdrop and Ample join forces

As per the press release, this collaboration intends to position both companies at the forefront of sustainable fintech, offering a climate solution that integrates into digital banking applications.





Snowdrop Solutions and Ample Earth partnerships key features and benefits

Enhance transparency on merchants: consumers will gain clear insights into the sustainability practices of the businesses they support, fostering stronger brand affinity and loyalty.

Reward sustainable purchases: by recognising and rewarding conscious spending, the partnership aims to encourage positive behavioural changes that contribute to a better future.

Accelerate sustainability adoption: this partnership facilitates integration of sustainability data across banking and payment channels to promote broader adoption.







Fueled by Snowdrop Solutions' transaction enrichment API (MRS API™), this collaboration uncovers deeper insights for Snowdrop customers. By tagging transactions with sustainability indicators, banks and financial institutions can educate users about the eco-social friendliness of their purchases and the sustainability commitments of the merchants. As a result, this enriched data provides banks and payment providers with granular insights into brands’ environmental and social performance so they can help customers make more sustainable choices and incentivise better purchasing decisions.





Snowdrop Solutions and Ample Earth have joined forces to deliver a solution that benefits all stakeholders. By combining payment and sustainability data, banks can drive responsible consumption through tailored products, services, and rewards, nurturing a symbiotic relationship between finance and sustainability.