Snoop enters employee benefits market

The company is aiming to make it easier for businesses to help place their employees’ financial health alongside their mental and physical health. Snoop Plus, which was previously available as a subscription to individuals, will now be offered to businesses as well, with the aim of improving financial health for both businesses and employees.

Snoop uses Open Banking to connect to a customer’s bank account and give tailored insights into how customers might be able to save money. Snoop hopes the expansion of the tool will see it become an integral part of employee benefit packages alongside the more traditional offerings of health insurance and gym memberships.