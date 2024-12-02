Snappi secures universal banking license from ECB

This approval is a key step in Snappi's plans to offer advanced financial services. The licensing was achieved through collaboration between Snappi's team and regulatory authorities. With this license, Snappi can now perform a wide range of banking activities, including accepting deposits and providing loans.

Representatives of Snappi noted that receiving a Eurozone-passportable banking license is a significant development for Snappi. This allows the bank to integrate into the European banking landscape, starting from Ioannina, Greece, and to serve clients with innovative digital products.

They also emphasized that obtaining the banking license is crucial for building trust in the banking sector. The goal is to enhance the client banking experience by offering customer-centric and competitive financial products and solutions, aiming to foster a more inclusive banking environment.





The license enables Snappi to focus on its digital strategy, utilizing advanced technologies to meet the needs of modern customers. In the upcoming period, Snappi will work on finalizing its banking operations and integration points to deliver a high-quality and reliable digital customer experience.





About Snappi

Snappi is a joint initiative between Piraeus Financial Holdings, the parent company of Piraeus Bank, and Natech, a fintech firm specializing in banking software solutions. Snappi aims to revolutionize the financial experience for individuals and businesses through a fully digital platform focused on accessibility, efficiency, and transparency.

The vision is to become a leading digital bank, providing innovative financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients while prioritizing transparency, efficiency, inclusion, and customer satisfaction.