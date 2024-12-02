Smile, Neon roll out smartphone product line

The Swiss banking application Neon and online insurer Smile will launch a smartphone-based bancassurance product line. The first products to be launched are car, bicycle, and home-insurance policies as well as basic bank account services, all for the use on smartphones.

Smile is the digital insurance unit of Helvetia and is following its strategy of developing new business models. It will continue using co-operations with other companies, mainly in digital services. Neon is a partner for digital products that is already serving the fintech community.