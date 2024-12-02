SME challenger Judo Bank teams with InfraRisk to support lending in Australia

Infrarisk is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pintec Technology Holdings. Judo Bank claims it is the first challenger bank focused on serving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) financing needs in Australia and has been granted a full banking license as an authorised deposit-taking institution (ADI) that has allowed it to launch full deposit-taking capabilities.

Judo offers business loans, lines of credit with variable rates, equipment loans to assist funding of business equipment or vehicle purchases where a charge is taken over the asset. The Australian challenger bank also provides finance leases to assist funding of business equipment or vehicle purchases on a lease arrangement.