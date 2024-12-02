SME Bank partners with kevin.





The combined offering from SME Bank and kevin. simplifies life for SME owners. It creates a single point of entry for payment infrastructure enabling account-to-account payments across the Baltics, as well as revenue-based financing based on e-retailers’ expenses and profit.

The payment collection options on offer include an Open Banking-based Payment Initiation Service (PIS) enabling instant and end-user-friendly collections from majority of consumer with an account at a bank in the European Economic Area (EEA). Free Open Banking plugins from ecommerce providers, including WooCommerce, Prestashop, Opencart, and Magento, make integration simple and fast.

In addition, artificial intelligence-driven revenue-based financing decisions are available in under 24 hours and include collateral-free loans without personal guarantees. To help promote growth, the amount of financing available grows proportionally to the applicant’s business demand.