SMBC completes blockchain trade finance test

Bank representatives have stated that a cross-border proof-of-concept test was successfully completed involving Mitsui & Co, a Japanese general trading company, Indorama Ventures, a Thai company in the intermediate petrochemicals business, and Bangkok Bank, Thailand’s third-largest bank.

In the course of the exercise, Bangkok Bank issued a payment guarantee for Indorama Ventures to Mitsui & Co. Based on that guarantee, SMBC would have been able to undertake receivable financing in a real-world setting.

The platform allows for participants to update purchase orders, invoices, logistics information, shipping schedules and port information, while auto-matching leads to highly-efficient data reconciliation, according to the statement.