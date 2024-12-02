SmartStream Technologies launches new solution for data remediation

The company has re-engineered TLM Aurora Universal Data Control with a solution to accommodate industry demands and the challenges faced by financial institutions.

As representatives say, the issues that need to be solved now revolve around ISO 20022 which is the biggest driver. This is where financial institutions are having to upgrade legacy systems for data remediation and improved channel and back-office processing.

The solution was built using AI and machine learning technologies from the company’s Innovation Lab, deploying UI design from the TLM solution suite, whilst being cloud-native. TLM Aurora Universal Data Control provides wall-to-wall coverage. It is based on open architecture and it is adaptable to banking requirements.