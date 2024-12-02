SmartStream reveals new API suite with reference data services

The new API service will benefit financial institutions by saving on infrastructure costs, as well as an affordable service which is straightforward to deploy. Financial institutions are now realising the need for change, with many currently engaging in digital transformation projects including the implementation of APIs. RDU services currently fall into two categories: security reference data and regulatory reference data. Security reference data solutions available on an API basis will include a listed derivatives service, with data sourced from over 100 exchanges. Early 2021 will also see a fixed income solution that can be accessed via an API.

It will also be possible to access the RDU’s regulatory reference data services by API. Firms can tap into the RDU’s MiFID II solution and the Systematic Internaliser Registry – the latter offering complete clarity into the systematic internaliser services available across Europe, down to the individual security level. The SFTR enrichment API will also continue to be provided.