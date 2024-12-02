SmartStream launches continuous streaming of reconciliations solution based on AI

The solution provides the continuous streaming of reconciliations using AI cloud-native technology. The new version will manage large volumes of data in a variety of non-standard formats and structures, it will check for accuracy and completeness on a continuous basis, without the need to reload unmatched items, according to the official press release.

SmartStream Air Version 4 supports both real-time and continuous reconciliations. It will allow customers to use a much wider range of processing, including payment reconciliations. In addition, the cloud-native solution will be fully integrated with Kafka’s event streaming platform for all unified distribution of real-time messaging.

SmartStream Air Version 4 can export all data to a data lake, which means that clients can take the results from SmartStream Air and re-use it in conjunction with their own data lake strategy. In addition, it allows for structured and unstructured data.