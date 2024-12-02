SmartStream creates derivatives component for MiFID SI Regime to meet September deadline

This allows trading counterparties to identify who is responsible for reporting trades in general, but also the most complex part of the SI Regime which now includes derivatives. Financial institutions are highly reliant on good quality reference data to ensure they can successfully trade electronically, automate their operations and report accurately to the regulators.

The MiFID II SI Regime mandates that the SI test is conducted differently depending on the asset class. For derivatives, the SI determination is based on the volume of trades across a class of instruments, and not just at the ISIN level.

The MiFID II SI Regime for derivatives will be the most challenging component which needs to handle a very complex classification scheme. The service further strengthens SmartStream’s partnership with the APA (Approved Publication Arrangements) community as the RDU continues to be the sole distributor of the SI Registry, which provides SI status across equity, fixed income, and derivative instruments.

The SI registry is a market initiative where SmartStream in collaboration with a group of APAs, including: Bloomberg, Deutsche Boerse, MarketAxess, TRADEcho and Tradeweb, enable SIs to register, the financial instruments for which they are providing SI services, in a centralised database.