SMART Modular selects Invoiceware for e-invoicing solution in Brazil

Under the terms of the agreement, SMART Modular Technologies will use Invoiceware Internationals SAP Rapid Deployment Templates (RDT) and OnDemand Latin America E-Invoicing Network. The implementation is set to eliminate the SAP upgrades caused by the changing regulations.

SMART Modular partnered with Invoiceware International to leverage the sending and receiving of Nota Fiscal (NFe) XML formats required by the Brazilian tax authority.

In recent news, Philips has selected Invoiceware for its SAP Hybrid Cloud for Brazil Nota Fiscal.