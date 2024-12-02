Smart Fintech gets Open Banking authorisation in Romania

After becoming an authorised payment institution in Romania under the PSD2 European directive in April 2021, the start-up has also now received authorisation as an account information service provider from the National Bank of Romania, the regulatory authority.

This authorisation enables Smart Fintech to offer its customers both integrated payment services and account information aggregation services. Therefore, the fintech is entering the final phase for the launch of SmartAccounts, the account interrogation service, just a few months after obtaining the NBR license for SmartPay (the payment initiation service).

The team is preparing the official launch of the new Open Banking product by the end of 2021, currently focusing on providing its partners with a testing environment as soon as possible.