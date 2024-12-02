Smart Engines rolls out its software in Kaspi





With Smart Engines' SDK installation, Kaspi managed to reduce friction, upgrade work speed, and reduce input time data from bank cards. Now the input time has been reduced by nine seconds. At the same time, the recognition process on smartphones of all kinds takes about a second. The mobile SDK can scan a credit card on a smartphone at an average speed of 35 ms per frame.

The Smart Code Engine system allows Kaspi customers to make purchases safely, payments, and money transfers directly in the mobile application without manually entering bank card details.

The Smart Code Engine software is based on the flagship GreenOCR technology, which provides a speed of recognition of a bank card.