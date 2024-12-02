Smart Data Foundry partners with NayaOne

The collaboration will see Smart Data Foundry’s aizle synthetic data sets integrated into NayaOne's Digital Sandbox, offering improved opportunities for accessing data within a secure environment. Specifically, NayaOne's Digital Sandbox facilitates secure access to Smart Data Foundry's aizle platform, providing users with controlled access to synthetic data sets alongside robust data interrogation tools. This initiative supports cloud deployment of APIs, enabling customer data calls while ensuring control over sensitive information. The outcome is expected to speed up innovation and mitigate regulatory risks, all while protecting sensitive data assets.

The partnership between NayaOne and Smart Data Foundry aims to fully harness the potential of financial data in a secure manner. Both entities share a common goal of driving positive change and supporting a dynamic ecosystem for financial institutions and fintechs thus accelerating digital transformation and innovation within the financial services industry.

In the company press release, representatives from Smart Data Foundry commented on the collaboration, highlighting the significance of integrating aizle’s AI-simulated synthetic data into the NayaOne Digital Sandbox. They emphasised that the partnership aims to overcome data privacy concerns, facilitating collaborative innovation driven by data-driven insights.

In turn, officials from NayaOne expressed their enthusiasm about leveraging the capabilities of Smart Data Foundry’s synthetic data alongside NayaOne’s platform security and versatility.

