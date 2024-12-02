Smaller firms take GBP 4bn hit from suppliers

Complaints raised by small business owners to the FSB include: suppliers failing to make auto-rollover clauses clear up front; tying businesses into lengthy notice periods; charging high early termination fees, and concealing details in small print.

One in ten small businesses affected by unfair terms were set back by more than GBP 5,000 dealing with a single problem. Two in five lost more than GBP 1,000 through an unfair agreement with a supplier.

Smaller firms were found to wait almost double the length of time as their larger counterparts, research from the Asset Based Finance Association showed.