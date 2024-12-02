Slow banking websites are less secure, 1 of 3 British consumers think

The brands that were tested include TSB, Lloyds, Barclays, and Natwest, among other banking brands and digital banks Monzo, Starling, and Revolut. The sites were scored on how quickly they become ‘interactive’, the point when enough of the page has loaded that you can click a link. Banks lead the way with the highest scores in both desktop and mobile speed tests, compared to the other four industries tested, scoring 62 out of 100. With 69% of Brits stating they’d be most annoyed if they visited a slow banking website compared to other industries, big banking brands need to ensure they create a great website user experience.

More than 1 in 3 Brits think slow websites are less secure (36%) and less trustworthy (35%), while almost half of people think their money payments are less likely to go through on a slow website. Slow websites aren’t good for business, with over half of people saying they would judge a brand negatively for having a slow website. 71% of consumers would visit a competitor site instead, 1 in 4 stating they’d never return to the slow site again, according to the official press release.