Slovenian public sector shifts to e-invoicing

According to the source, the changes are in line with the amendments to the act on the provision of payment services to budget users from the end of 2013.

As of January 1, 2015, all budget users are obligated to accept invoices only in electronic form. They are also obligated to issue invoices for other budget users in electronic form while the issuing of e-invoices for individuals and companies is not obligatory yet, the National Forum for E-Invoicing explains.

The forum was set up a year and a half ago by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Public Payments Administration to ease the transition to the new system.

The measure is aimed at boosting the usage of e-invoices in the private and public sectors and contribute to more economical operations, the Finance Ministry has said.