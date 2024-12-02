Slovenia: e-billing to become mandatory as of January 2015

The system foresees that all suppliers to local government and public administrations in general shall issue their bills in electronic format as of that date.

The e-document for billing the Slovenian Public Administration is eSlog XML, defined by the government, the national chamber of commerce and different tax administrations, based on the GS1 international standard with PDF viewing.

Delivery of these invoices will be via UJPnet, the government EDI network managed by the Public Payments Administration, or else through the web portal developed by this same administration.

An estimated 40% of businesses in Slovenia already have EDI data integration solutions, which they must adapt to the newly defined electronic billing model if they are public administration suppliers service providers.