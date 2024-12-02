SlimPay obtains PIS and AIS approval

This service is introduced by the PSD2 (Directive on Payment Services) aimed at harmonising payment regulations within the European Union. The goal: to promote innovation in payment services by connecting banks and authorized players in order to facilitate payment processes.

After being the first player to position itself in the SEPA credit transfer market during the PSD1, SlimPay consolidates its position in the payment market by launching its PIS solution which, through the use of APIs, will make it possible to make payments directly from the debtor's account.



