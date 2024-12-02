Slice raises USD 220 mln





New and existing investors, including private equity firm Advent International's affiliate Sunley House Capital, investment firm Moore Strategic Ventures, Japan's Gunosy Capital and India's Blume Ventures, also participated in the round.

Slice will also use the new funds to step up hiring for skills including engineering, design, and data science, and to add new consumer products.

Slice currently offers a credit card targeted at India's young people. Signing up and applying for the card is completely digital. Allowing users to split their bill into three interest-free monthly instalments is among the Slice card's key features.

Slice is also gearing up to launch payments on India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a state-backed system which simplifies inter-bank money transfers and merchant payments.