SLA Digital, Etisalat UAE partner for direct carrier billing

SLA Digital is connected to Etisalat for carrier billing, offering new and existing global content partners access to new customers through the mobile payment option. Etisalat’s customers in UAE can access more digital content with the option to charge purchases direct to their mobile phone bill or by using their prepaid credit.

SLA Digital will continue to roll out new services with Etisalat UAE through subscriptions, one-off payments, and in-app purchases with carrier billing.