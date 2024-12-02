Skyflow launches Payments Data Privacy Vault

The vault is delivered as a simple API, allowing fintech developers to build new applications without worrying about data security, privacy, or compliance.

Fintech startups and digital-first financial services companies today face a difficult problem in a highly competitive market: how to build new apps with highly sensitive and highly regulated data. Until now, they have been forced to choose between investing the time and money required to build a data vault solution on their own or relying on a patchwork of difficult-to-integrate data security and compliance products, each designed to solve one part of the data privacy problem.

Skyflow provides these teams a PCI-compliant data privacy vault with built-in tokenisation, polymorphic encryption, and a powerful data governance engine, all delivered as a developer-friendly API. With Skyflow, the apps they build can retrieve credit data, run KYC to validate an identity, issue cards and process payments with third parties, without having to directly access sensitive personal data.

The Payments Vault is ready to handle both financial and PII data, and has built-in data loss protection, PCI compliance, a customisable data schema, and a fully configurable governance engine.