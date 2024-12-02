Sky Bank, Finastra partner for banking transformation in Ukraine

The announcement signals a transformation for the private bank (previously known as Region-Bank), which is moving to a new customer-centric strategy.

FusionBanking Essence will provide a platform to upgrade the bank’s operations with an onboarding process that will integrate KYC compliance, enabling to anticipate future needs and respond accordingly.

Recently, in July 2017, Finastra has announced it helps Bank Tabungan Pensiunan National (BTPN) to integrate mobile banking services in Indonesia.