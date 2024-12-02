Skaleet, founded in 2011, has been focused on creating an open and flexible core banking platform, and this recent move is aimed at bolstering the Spanish fintech ecosystem with its technology. Skaleet's platform enables fintechs, traditional banks, and financial operators to easily envision, configure, and deploy new financial services and products.

Noteworthy is the fact that their solution is cloud-native and meets the highest security standards, offering an alternative to the legacy infrastructure typically used by banks and financial institutions. Skaleet's architecture can accommodate various business models, thus reducing time-to-market and operational costs. According to the official press release, the company has more than 40 customers and has effectively managed more than 10 million users around the world.

In a rapidly evolving Spanish fintech landscape characterised by new banking practices and the opening of financial data, Skaleet aims to play an important part in supporting the growth of financial and banking institutions. Their modular platform can potentially help Spanish banks and financial operators transform the marketing of consumer financial products.

Skaleet's membership in the Spanish Fintech and Insurtech Association represents a step in the right direction for its integration into the sector, offering an opportunity to contribute to its development.

More information about AEFI

The Spanish Association of Fintechs and Insurtechs (AEFI) aims to foster collaboration among key players in the Spanish fintech sector and promote best-practice standards. With 186 member companies and institutions, 28 international alliances, and a membership that includes 13 vertical markets, AEFI aims to ensure that all sector companies adhere to a code of conduct and technical standards. This facilitates effective cooperation and, in turn, supports the growth of individual companies and the market as a whole.

In the company press release, officials from Skaleet expressed optimism about their AEFI membership, highlighting their commitment to contributing to the emergence of an innovative, dynamic, and sustainable financial sector in Spain.

In June 2023, Skaleet joined forces with BIAN in order to provide customers with a common framework through a coreless banking approach. Following this partnership, Skaleet positioned itself to share its expertise in core banking with the Banking Industry Architecture Network’s partners and members to further improve the process of designing common standards and modern technology.