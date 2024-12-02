















Through this initiative, SIX and Avaloq, a provider of wealth management technology and services for financial institutions globally, intend to address international financial markets’ demand for end-of-day product valuations from an independent source. The current move focuses on supporting client reporting, risk management, and continuous benchmarking.As asset and risk managers and financial institutions leverage product valuations to assist their investment decisions, risk management, compliance, and reporting processes, having access to data from an impartial source can minimise the complexity of investment procedures while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.

What do SIX and Avaloq plan to provide?

Available via the CONNEXOR API, the Independent Valuation Service for Structured Products intends to deliver an accessible and customisable solution, with users being able to subscribe and unsubscribe to instruments through ISIN requests according to their needs. This enables them to receive end-of-day valuations for non-listed structured products to prompt mandatory downstream processes.



Moreover, as it integrates valuations and risk figures for structured products across different financial markets, the API of the service utilises several pricing engines and real-time data analysis to automate coverage checks and ensure data availability and cost transparency for products available worldwide. According to SIX’s officials, the company collaborates with industry participants such as Avaloq to further develop the Independent Valuation Service as part of the CONNEXOR API. The current announcement supports the advancement of the CONNEXOR offering, which aims to be a comprehensive solution for financial product data. In addition, representatives from Avaloq underlined that their company works with its ecosystem of partners to support innovation in the financial industry. By joining forces with SIX to develop the Independent Valuation Service, the firm assists its commitment to offering optimised solutions that can simplify investment processes and improve decision-making capabilities for clients.